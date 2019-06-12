Canadian police chief gives $575 ticket to driver who tossed cigarette butt out window

VICTORIA, British Columbia - Victoria's cheif constable doesn't mess around when it comes to littering.

While a 21-year-old was driving by Chief Constable Del Manak in his Ford Mustang, he flicked his cigarette butt out the window -- and Manak wasn't having it.

Manak doled out a hefty ticket after the incident, tweeting “575 reasons to not throw your lit cigarette out the car window in front of @vicpdcanada."

575 reasons to not throw your lit cigarette out the car window in front of @vicpdcanada. Happened in front of me on the hwy. When asked why, driver replied, "I didn't want my car to burn" as he pointed to his cup holder in console. My response, "Then don't smoke in your car." pic.twitter.com/FhAGJHYX7w — Del Manak (@ChiefManak) June 9, 2019

When Manak pulled him over, he asked the driver why he did it. He replied, "I didn't want my car to burn," according to Manak's tweet. Manak replied, "Then don't smoke in your car."

The chief cited the driver under the province’s Wildfire Act and fined him 575 Canadian dollars, or $433, at current exchange rates.

