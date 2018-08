CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A new ride will join the Carowinds roster in 2019.

Three years after the park debuted the world's tallest and fastest giga coaster, Fury 325, the park announced its newest edition -- Copperhead Strike.

According to the announcement, the coaster is the Carolinas' first double-launch coaster, going from 0 to 42 mph in 2.5 seconds.

The ride has more than a half mile of steel track and five head-over-heels inversions, the most of any double-launch coaster in North America.