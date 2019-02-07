Cat survives after being found frozen in snow

KALISPELL, Montana - Extreme cold weather is not only dangerous for people but for animals as well.

A family in Kalispell, Montana, found their cat, Fluffy, frozen outside last week.

They took Fluffy to their animal hospital, unresponsive and encased in almost 3 inches of packed snow.

Luckily, Fluffy survived when vets at the clinic raised her body temperature using warm water, blow dryers, towels and intravenous fluids.

It took seven hours, but eventually, doctors were able to bring Fluffy's body temperature back to normal.

"Cats are survivors. And I have learned a long time ago to never give up on animals. They are pretty amazing survivors, and especially cats. Especially cats that are crabby. They have a tendency to want to live," said veterinarian Dr. Jevon Clark.

