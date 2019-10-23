Caught on camera: Florida police officer saves baby from choking

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Dramatic moments caught on tape as a hero police officer saves a baby from choking.

The 18-month-old child had stopped breathing and the officer happened to be driving by at that very moment.

Amanda Zimmerman hands off her lifeless son, MJ to a police officer she just flagged down.

"He's not responding."

The 18-month-old choked on a goldfish cracker and was no longer breathing.

While officers tried to help, his mom was in agony.

"At that point, I was just beside myself," said Zimmerman.

Eventually, the officers put MJ on his back and started CPR.

"Come on baby, come on!"

Finally, MJ let out a gasp.

"He is gasping?"

MH was rushed to the hospital and, according to his mom.

Doctors said he was going to be just fine.

"Being without oxygen for that long and then just coming out. He didn't miss a beat," said Zimmerman.

Zimmerman never dreamed her son could choke on a cracker and says she plans to take a CPR class.

As for the fact a police officer just happened to drive by at the most critical moment of her life.

"God put them where they needed to be and it was just amazing that the was coming down at that very moment," said Zimmerman.

Ahe plans to tell mj the whole story some day and says his new nickname will be Miracle Michael.

