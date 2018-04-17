CDC: Romaine lettuce again linked to E. coli outbreak

Heads of romaine lettuce fill a produce case at the Fruit Barn produce store in San Francisco. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Romaine lettuce is once again in the news for an E. coli outbreak.

So far, people in 11 states have been infected. It's linked to bagged, chopped romaine lettuce that was grown in Yuma, Arizona.

Consumer Reports is recommending—for the second time since January—that consumers avoid all romaine lettuce for now.

Consumer Reports’ advice goes beyond that of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is recommending that consumers buy or order bagged romaine lettuce at a supermarket or restaurant only after confirming that it didn’t originate in the Yuma growing region.

Investigators haven’t pointed to any particular romaine suppliers or growers, but many domestic greens are grown in the Yuma region at this time of year.

The CDC also advises that if you’ve purchased bagged, chopped romaine lettuce—including salads and salad mixes containing romaine—you should throw it away immediately.