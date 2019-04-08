Celebrate Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry's this Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. - Who doesn't like free ice cream?

Free Cone Day is being celebrated at most Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops around the world Tuesday, April 9.

The day is a way for the company to celebrate its customers with a free scoop of ice cream.

The Scoop Shops in Roanoke, Christiansburg and Charlottesville are all participating.

The "holiday" first began in 1979, during the company's first year of business, in a renovated gas station in Burlington, Vermont. In 2015, Ben & Jerry's gave away more than 1 million scoops of ice cream.

Click here to find the nearest Scoop Shop to you. This search function will also let you know if the shop participates in Free Cone Day so you can know before you go.

