Celebs play around with aging feature on Face App

ROANOKE, Va. - Want to know what you'll look like when you're older?

There's an app for that.

Tt's called Face App -- even celebs are getting in on the action.

This app came out back in 2017 but it's making headlines again because its aging game is on point.

So, how does it work?

Well, the app uses neural networks -- a type of artificial intelligence -- to edit the photos, and it can do more than just age you.

You can also use the app to put a smile on your face, make you look younger, or swap your gender.

As you can see, it's pretty realistic-- so age at your own risk

Copyright CNN