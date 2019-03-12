Chef Boyardee recalls microwavable bowls

Conagra is recalling nearly 3,000 lbs. of microwavable Chef Boyardee products because of mislabeling and unlisted allergens.

The products are labeled rice with chicken and vegetables, but they actually contain beef ravioli. As a result, they may contain milk and wheat that is not listed in the label.

The recall is for 7.5-ounce canned microwavable bowls that say "Chef Boyardee rice with chicken & vegetables" on the label and have a package code of 210090151050045L, best-by date of July 8, 2020, and the establishment number “EST. 794” on the bottom.

The US Department of Agriculture says that so far, no one has reported getting sick from them.

People who bought them are urged not to eat them, but to throw them away or return them to the store.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.