Chick-fil-A makes special Sunday delivery for boy battling brain tumor

TEMPLE, Tx. - Chick-fil-A, the restaurant that usually stays closed Sundays, made an exception Easter Sunday for a boy awaiting surgery to remove a tumor in his brain, according to WJAC.

Danny Agee had asked for chicken nuggets from the restaurant, a final meal before his brain surgery.

Danny's father, Joey, shared the moment his son received the special delivery on Facebook.

With the help of Jenny Pearce, one of Agee's nurses, the manager of the restaurant came to the hospital with it's mascot, the Chick-fil-A cow, according to Agee.

Danny had surgery to remove a benign brain tumor Monday.

According to a Facebook post from his father Tuesday, doctors said Danny was “looking good” after his procedure.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.