Chick-fil-A restaurant to pay some employees $18 per hour

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Being paid $18 an hour to work at a fast-food restaurant will soon be a reality in Sacramento, California, according to KXTV.

The Sacrament ABC-affiliate reports that the Chick-fil-A restaurant will pay "hospitality professionals" either $17 or $18 an hour. Employees are currently paid $12.50 or $13 an hour.

"We're looking for people trying to raise families, improve their lifestyle," owner and operator Eric Mason told ABC 10.

Furthermore, Mason told KXTV that leadership-level employees will receive paid time off, while all employees will receive paid sick leave.

