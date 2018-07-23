Chick-fil-A rolls out Mealtime Kits, with possibility of going nationwide

ATLANTA, Ga. - Some Chick-fil-A customers will soon have the chance to try the company's Mealtime Kits, starting on Aug. 27.

The kits are meant to be similar to Blue Apron, except customers will be able to pick their kit up at the front counter, the drive-thru or order through the Chick-fil-A app.

Kits come in five different recipe varieties and include premeasured, fresh ingredients as well as Chick-fil-A quality chicken.

Chick-fil-A's Chicken Flatbread Mealtime Kit. (Courtesy of Chick-fil-A).

During the test period, Chick-fil-A will rotate five meal kit recipes: Chicken Parmesan, Chicken Enchiladas, Dijon Chicken, Pan Roasted Chicken and Chicken Flatbread.

Chick-fil-A's Dijon Chicken Mealtime Kit. (Courtesy of Chick-fil-A).

Each kit, meant to serve two people, will come with two recipes at a time and cost $15.89.

Chick-fil-A's Chicken Enchiladas Mealtime Kit. (Courtesy of Chick-fil-A).

If the service's trial run in Atlanta is a success, Chick-fil-A may roll out the service nationwide.

Chick-fil-A's Pan Roasted Chicken Mealtime Kit. (Courtesy of Chick-fil-A).

Customers outside the Atlanta area who want to express their interest in trying the kits can fill out this online form.