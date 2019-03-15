Chick-fil-A unveils new lighter-calorie treat

Chick-fil-A is coming out with a new treat that it says is "lighter than a milkshake."

Frosted Key Lime will debut nationwide on Monday.

It's made of vanilla ice cream, lemonade or diet lemonade, and a sugar-free lime flavoring.

The 16-ounce serving will have 350 calories if it's made with regular lemonade and 280 calories with diet lemonade.

The chain tested Frosted Key Lime in Austin over the fall to see how it would do, and positive feedback prompted the nationwide launch.

It will be available through Saturday, May 25 or while supplies last.

Prices start at $3.25.

