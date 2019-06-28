Chick-fil-A worker's surprising act saves young boy's life

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A Chick-fil-A worker is being hailed as a hero after he quickly acted quickly to save a 6-year-old boy's life Tuesday afternoon.

Logan Simmons jumped out the drive-thru window to save the boy, who was choking on a seat belt wrapped around his neck.

"I'm still kind of shocked right now, myself, that all this has happened," said Simmons. "I just jumped out the window and ran straight down to the car."

Chick-fil-A released surveillance video of the rescue.

"I think it was the quickest option, it was right there and I saw the other car right there," said Simmons.

Once outside the restaurant, he jumped in the child's car in the drive-thru lane and found the boy's mother begging for help, with her son's seat belt somehow tangled around his neck.

"You could see he was turning red and losing pigmentation in his face," said Simmons.

Simmons pulled out his pocketknife, cut the little boy free and prevented a possible tragedy.

"I'm amazed he didn't panic. As his mother, I would have panicked. I'd be running around going, 'Oh my gosh, what do we do?'" said Teri Simmons, Logan's mother.

When asked if he thinks he might be getting a raise now that he's a hero, he said he might mention it to his bosses.

