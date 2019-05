ROANOKE, Va. - A Chick-fil-A summertime treat is back, just in time for temperatures to start rising.

The Peach Milkshake is officially back, but will only last until the end of August according to the restaurant's website -- so get it while it's hot (or cold)!

The signature shake is hand-spun with vanilla Icedream and filled with fresh, peak-of-the-season peaches.

