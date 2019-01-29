Chihuahua follows owner on police chase

A dog's loyalty often knows no bounds.
That loyalty appeared to be on display during a police chase in California Monday.
The dog was a chihuahua riding in a car with a woman police suspected of assault.
Authorities say she hit a police car and fled from officers down the freeway and on surface streets.
When she jumped out of the car and fled on foot, the chihuahua followed.
It was a short foot chase -- with police quickly catching up to the woman and arresting her without incident.
The dog ran off, but officers later combed the neighborhood and found the pup.
