Chihuahua follows owner on police chase

A dog's loyalty often knows no bounds.

That loyalty appeared to be on display during a police chase in California Monday.

The dog was a chihuahua riding in a car with a woman police suspected of assault.

Authorities say she hit a police car and fled from officers down the freeway and on surface streets.

When she jumped out of the car and fled on foot, the chihuahua followed.

It was a short foot chase -- with police quickly catching up to the woman and arresting her without incident.

The dog ran off, but officers later combed the neighborhood and found the pup.

