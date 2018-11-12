Child gets disturbing messages on smart watch

OMAHA, NE - A Nebraska woman says she wants to warn other parents after her 7-year-old daughter began getting disturbing messages on a watch designed to keep her safe.

Makenna Berney has a pink watch that lets her mom keep an eye on her location and get in contact with her, all without giving her a cellphone.

However, on the way to school one morning, it wasn't Makenna's mom who was trying to get in contact with her, but rather the watch began playing messages from voices Makenna had never heard, including one that sounded like a little girl and a grown man.

"'I just want to play. Don't tell your daddy. Just step into the car.' I can still hear the gentleman's voice in my head right now," said Tiffany Berney, Makenna's mom.

Berney said she doesn't know how it happened but she now has serious concerns about letting her daughter walk to school.

The maker of the watch was contacted and said the issue could be with the mobile app that comes with the watch, but the company isn't sure how someone else could contact the device.

