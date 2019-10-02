Children's festival in Norfolk wants to break world record for largest Baby Shark dance party

Baby Shark with Pinkfong's mascot. The Pink Fox, also named "Pinkfong," frequently appears in their videos.

NORFOLK, Va. - If you're looking for something fun to doo-doo-doo with your kids this weekend, consider taking a memorable and potentially record-breaking trip.

The 2019 Virginia Children's Festival is this Saturday in Norfolk, and organizers plan to make it memorable.

Event coordinator, Norfolk Festevents, says it will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most people participating in a Baby Shark dance party in one place.

The current record was set at a music festival in Canada in July, and featured more than 1,000 participants, according to Festevents.

Organizers say that twice during the festival, a Baby Shark dance party will be orchestrated. They encourage festivalgoers to wear their favorite Baby Shark attire.

There are other festival activities kids will love, like a "Teddy Bear Birthday Tea" and mermaid story time, but nothing promises to stick in your brain -- and everyone's collective memory -- quite like the Baby Shark dance.