If you love chipotle then you'll love this.

The company just debuted a program that offers customers perks with every purchase.

It's called chipotle rewards -- a point-based system gives customers points for every dollar they spend.

Each dollar spent is worth 10 points, and after 1,250 points you get one free entree.

The first three cities to try it are Phoenix, Kansas City, and Columbus, Ohio.

Customers can sign up through the chipotle app or website.