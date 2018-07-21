Choice of Charlotte for GOP convention brings concerns

9. North Carolina: 50 percent of residents are very religious

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte, North Carolina, gets another chance to take its place on the national and world stage after its selection as the site for the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Charlotte was the chosen Friday over Las Vegas, which was the only other finalist.

The pick ensures that tens of thousands of political activists, protesters and journalists will crowd into Charlotte in the summer of 2020. The same city hosted the Democratic national convention in 2012.

Earlier in the week, a divided Charlotte City Council narrowly approved a bid to welcome the convention.

Mayor Vi Lyles, Charlotte's first black female mayor, emphasized the vote to approve the bid isn't an endorsement of Trump.

