'Chonk' of a kitty, BeeJay, needs a forever home

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - This pretty kitty is in need of a forever home.

Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia is hoping someone who sees this will want to adopt BeeJay -- or Mr. B for short.

Mr. B is just two-years-old -- but look at what a big boy he is! He weighs 26 pounds!

The shelter calls him a big cat with a big heart -- their tweet describes Mr. B as a "chonk" --- which according to Urban Dictionary is an "aggressively chubby housecat."

If you're interested in adopting him-- go to the Morris Animal Refuge website.

