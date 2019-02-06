Chrome extension helps protect your password against hackers

A new Google Chrome update will help you protect your data, beyond Google's sites and apps.

It's called Password Checkup, a Chrome extension that's helping keep your passwords safe from hackers.

It will automatically alert you if it detects a username and password on a site you're visiting may be unsafe or compromised.

If you receive a warning, you may need to change your password.

Google says it has a database of more than 4 billion credentials they know have been compromised.

