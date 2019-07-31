'Coalnado' resembles tornado, shocks many in West Virginia

ELKHORN, W.Va. - A video captured by Randy Walters shows a "Dust Devil" or "Coalnado," as some are calling it, at a surface mine in Elkhorn, West Virginia on Monday.

This shocking sight, which resembles a tornado, usually forms in hot, dry weather, according to WVVA.

WVVA says that while tornadoes descend from thunderstorms, Dust Devils form on the ground and ascend upward.

Whirlwinds such as this are typically harmless and weaker than tornadoes, according to WVVA.

