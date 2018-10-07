Coastal county's new flood map might already be outdated

CHARLESTON, S.C. - A South Carolina county is getting new flood maps for the first time in 14 years, but it's possible they're already out of date.

The Post and Courier reports Charleston County's new flood maps won't include data from floods of 2015, 2016 or 2017, meaning some areas that went underwater during those events won't be designated as high risk.

County Building Services Director Carl Simmons also says the maps mainly are based on what areas would flood in a Category 3 hurricane. That means they don't forecast floods like those from heavy rains in 2015 or if storm surge and heavy rain combine, as with Tropical Storm Irma in 2017.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, which draws the maps, also doesn't consider sea-level rise projections.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.