College student dies after being stabbed by her roommate, police say

RADFORD, Va. - A woman is dead after police say she was stabbed by her roommate.

Police say Alexa Cannon, of Roanoke, Virginia, was found stabbed to death Thursday morning.

Alexa Cannon

Luisa Cutting, 21, from Jeffersonton, Virginia, is charged with second-degree murder.

On Instagram, Cannon describes Cutting as her best friend. "I love you more than life," she wrote, to which Cutting replied, "I love you so much."

Officers arrived and found Cannon, who they say had been stabbed multiple times.

Cutting is currently on interim suspension from Radford University.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.