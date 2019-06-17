'THEY WERE RACISTS' spray-painted on Confederate monument in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A monument that has been standing for more than 100 years was vandalized in a Nashville, Tennessee, park, according to News4.

The Nashville NBC affiliate reports that police learned about the defacing of the monument Monday.

In red letters, over the names of Confederate soldiers, someone spray-painted the words "THEY WERE RACISTS."

It wasn't just the plaque that someone vandalized, the soldier seated atop the monument was covered with red paint.

The monument was dedicated to Confederate soldiers in 1909 to Frank Cheatham Biouvac No. 1, camp 35.

Cheatham was a general in the Confederate States Army during the American Civil War, serving in many battles of the Western Theater. He was born in Nashville into two of the most prominent families of the middle Tennessee aristocracy.

Police are investigating the incident, and tell News4 that they have video from the park, but are not sure if they can acquire a clear image.

Police say the monument was last vandalized about eight years ago.

