Cops catch N.J. superintendent they say was pooping on a high school track

HOLMDEL, N.J. - While it sounds like something out of a 90s comedy, it's actually real life!

The Holmdel school resource officer was alerted by Holmdel High School staff and coaches that human feces were being found, on or near the area of the high school track / football field, on a daily basis.

The officer, along with school staff, monitored the area and say 42-year-old Thomas Tramaglini is responsible.

What makes this more interesting is that Tramaglini is the superintendent of a nearby school district, Kenilworth Public Schools.

He was granted paid leave of absence. Leaves can only be without pay in the face of indictments or tenure charges, as a matter of state law, according to the school district.

Tramaglini was charged with lewdness, littering and defecating in public.

