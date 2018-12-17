Could you give up your smartphone for a year? If so, you could win $100,000

Vitaminwater wants to give someone $100,000, but only if they give up their smartphone.

The company is taking entries now for people who would be willing to give up their smartphone for one whole year. The winner gets $10,000 if they make it six months, and $100,000 if they make it a year.

The participants will receive a flip phone to make basic calls. Laptops are allowed.

Before the contestant receives the money, Vitaminwater will give that person a lie detector test to make sure they followed the rules.

The company says they want to encourage people to do something unique with their time.

To enter the contest, you need to tweet or post on Instagram including the hashtags #nophoneforayear and #contest, and outlining what you would do if you couldn't swipe or scroll for a year.

Entries will be accepted until January 8.

