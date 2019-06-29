A couple in Georgia claims they were asked to leave a mall playground because they are gay

SAVANNAH, Ga. - A Georgia couple claims they were asked to leave a mall playground because they are gay.

Victoria Torres, her girlfriend and her 5-year-old nephew were visiting Tree House Adventures in Savannah, Georgia.

While in the play area, Torres placed her arm around her girlfriend, but was asked by an employee to stop. She said the gesture was making the children uncomfortable.

They eventually left when the employee become loud with them when they refused to leave.

Tree House Adventures owner Ben Saborio says he doesn't have a problem with the couple's sexual orientation.

But he says his business has a strict no "public display of affection" policy, which is posted on a sign. He did apologize for the employee's behavior.

The couple has hired an attorney, but is not sure if they will take legal action.