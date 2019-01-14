Coyote removed from Nashville's Music City Center -- yes, you read that correctly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Employees at Music City Center are used to dealing with tourists in downtown Nashville, Tennessee but they had a very unexpected visitor Sunday night.

According to officials with the convention center, the coyote ran past a security checkpoint around 10:20 p.m.

The coyote then entered the area where the Nashville Boat Show was being held and went into an exhibit hall where employees were working.

The group was able to corral the coyote into a bathroom by rolling down a gate.

