Crews battling massive fire at Jim Beam bourbon warehouse in Kentucky

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. - Talk about a buzz kill.

Crews are currently trying to put out a massive fire at Jim Beam bourbon facility in Woodford County, Kentucky.

The fire broke out late Tuesday night, spurring a massive response that continues into Wednesday morning.

Authorities said one of the Rickhouses storing aging bourbon initially caught fire and spread to the other nearby structure.

Officials say the fire may have been sparked by a lightning strike, but that has not yet been confirmed.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

NBC News