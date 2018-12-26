Dad goes above and beyond for daughter who has to work on Christmas

DETROIT, MI - While most people have off for holidays like Christmas, some aren't so lucky -- like Pierce Vaughan, who is a flight attendant for Delta.

But Pierce's dad wasn't going to let her work schedule get in the way of spending time with family on Christmas, so he decided to go above and beyond to make the holiday special for his daughter.

Pierce was scheduled to work Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. So, her dad, Hal, decided to take to the skies for the holidays so he could spend some quality time with his daughter.

The duo flew from Fort Meyers, Fla. to Detroit, Mich. and then to Massachusetts.

Mike Levy was a passenger on the flight to Detroit when he heard their story, and decided to post the special moment to Facebook.

Pierce shared Mike's post, and thanked "all of the patient, wonderful gate agents around the country" and her "perfect crew."

Hal made it on every flight and even got to sit first class to Detroit.