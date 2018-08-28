Dairy Queen starts fall early with Labor Day deal

ROANOKE, Va. - Are you ready for sweater weather to start already? Well, Dairy Queen is bringing back a taste of fall this Labor Day.

The seasonal Pumpkin Pie Blizzard, which is a combination of pumpkin pie pieces, vanilla soft serve, topped with whipped cream and nutmeg, will be making a comeback for a limited time starting on Labor Day.

Even better? Customers can get a free small Blizzard, including the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard, by downloading the DQ app.

Also available starting Labor Day, fans can enjoy a $4 Burger & Blizzard limited time only deal, with a choice of a DQ Cheeseburger or KC BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger to pair with their choice of a Mini Blizzard Treat.