Dashcam catches car thief in the act, captures his stunned face

PORTLAND, OR - A car prowler was shocked as he realized he was being recorded on dashcam video.

The moment made for an interesting photo-op.

A picture this suspect never expected.

"I am totally happy I bought that camera. It's worth every penny."

The woman whose dashcam recorded it all -- lives at the Sorrento Bluff Apartments in Beaverton.

She didn't want to go on camera because the suspect is still out there -- but says a neighbor discovered her car's door wide open Friday morning.

"It's horrible, you feel violated, you feel like you can't trust anyone or anything," said Aralyn Martin, a neighbor.

Prowlers had been picking through the parking lot -- checking for unlocked doors.

"Nothing was missing but you could see someone had gone through my car," the victim said. "First thing I did was look at my notifications. ... I went, 'I got a picture of the guy that broke into my car!'"

The suspect was caught completely by surprise on her Owlcam -- a motion-activated dashcam.

"It starts recording without any light as soon as the motion happens, but after 10 seconds, the light comes on and he was startled by that," the victim said.

She called police and handed over the tapes.

Now neighbor's anger is giving way to amusement. But they hope it's a lesson learned -- and maybe a chance to catch a criminal.

"I'm just glad that it's getting the attention that it's getting because I'm all about making sure people don't get away with stuff," the victim said.

Police are investigating and trying to track down the caper.

Officers used the incident as an important reminder to always lock your car doors.

Copyright CNN