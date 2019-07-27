Dead baby found in trash can at Applebee's in Texas

IRVING, Tx - A dead baby was found inside a trash can Friday afternoon after a woman gave birth inside an Applebee's restaurant bathroom in Texas, according to Action News Jax.

Investigators said the woman gave birth around 4 p.m. After giving birth, authorities say the woman left the restaurant.

Employees discovered the child about 30 minutes later while cleaning the restroom, according to WFAA. The gender of the baby is not being released at this time. Police said they will not know whether the child was stillborn or born alive until an autopsy is performed.