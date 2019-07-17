Dead dog, caged monkey found in Tennessee woman's bathtub

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. - A Tennessee woman has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty after police found a dead dog sitting in her bathtub next to a monkey in a cage.

Lisa Jean Wade, 41, of Church Hill, has been released from jail on $2,000 bond.

It is not clear who will get custody of 19-year-old Josie, the macaque monkey who was in a bathtub along with the dog.

Josie is currently at the Hawkins County Humane Society as this case gets resolved in court.

Wade's son, Cody, claimed that his mother signed over custody of Josie, who he considers family.

"The way I see Josie, she's my sister. She's not a primate, she has been with me from the beginning from a young age. I've always seen her as 'That's my sister, that's not a monkey,'" said Cody Wade.

