Delta flew 120 girls to NASA to promote gender equality

An all-female flight crew inspires more than 100 girls.

This viral photo is from a Salt Lake City to Houston flight last week -- where Delta Airlines took 120 girls between 12 to 18-years-old to NASA's johnson space center.

It was part of international girls in aviation day.

Delta says the event was designed to encourage more women to enter the male-dominated field.

The girls came from area stem schools and got to see women run all aspects of their flight.

The plane had an all-female pilot and flight crew, ramp agents and gate agents on the ground, and women in the control tower giving pilots instructions.

Delta says 5% of its pilots are women.

