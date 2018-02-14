Shooter still at large after shooting at Miami-area high school

PARKLAND, Fla. - Deputies are investigating reports of an active shooter at a high school in the area of Miami, Florida.

The sheriff says the shooter remains at large at this time.

The Broward Sheriff's Office has told news outlets the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

A spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff's Office, Keyla Concepcion, said the SWAT team was called to the school on Pine Island Road.

She said there are reports of victims although It wasn't immediately clear how many people were wounded.

Coral Springs Police said on their Twitter account Wednesday that the school is locked down and that students and teachers inside should remain barricaded until police reach them.



TV footage showed at least one person being wheeled to an ambulance on a gurney while emergency workers appeared to be helping others on the sidewalk. The news broadcasts also showed students running across the street.

Police and deputies could be seen surrounding the school with their guns drawn.

