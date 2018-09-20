Deputy shoots man riding stolen ATV with stolen goods in West Virginia, police say

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, W.Va. - A 26-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot by a deputy in Pocahontas County, West Virginia, on Wednesday.

WVVA reports that the Pocahontas County Deputy Brian Shinaberry attempted to pull over James Woods, who was driving an ATV that was reported stolen.

Shinaberry chased the man through the streets of Marlinton and Woods and then traveled to Marlinton Elementary School, where he tried to run down Shinaberry, according to Pocahontas County Prosecuting Attorney Eugene Simmons.

At that point, Simmons said Shinaberry fired several rounds at Woods and hit him.

Woods continued to flee, but later wrecked the ATV, according to Simmons.

Woods was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not known.

Simmons said items stolen from a nearby store were found in the ATV.

The West Virginia State Police is handling the investigation.