Despite 11-month notice, ladies blame NFL Draft for ruining their bachelorette weekends

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The NFL Draft kicked off Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee.

The city isn't just known for country music, it's also apparently the bachelorette party capital of the country.

But all the focus on football is putting a damper on some of the pre-wedding festivities.

As the NFL closes streets, pushes pedal taverns off Broadway and brings in hundreds of thousands of football fans, infiltrating bachelorette party headquarters.

"It just changes like the crowd, like what you're here for, like I don't wanna hang out with a bunch of football guys. I'm good I already have to watch football on Sundays I don't need to see any more of that," said one bride-to-be.

For some women in Nashville this weekend, the NFL Draft came as a shock.

"No idea, mind blown when we landed, " said another future bride.

"No idea, and I think my dad's very disappointed in me that I didn't know," said another.

"When did they start planning the draft? Because I feel like I just found out about this."

That was the question of one bridesmaid.

The answer to that question is rather simple, May 23, 2018.

The NFL announced the draft would be this weekend in Nashville a the Spring League Meeting in Atlanta.

"I found out three days ago and it made me want to cry, " said a bride who obviously didn't plan things out too well. "The person who's gonna pay for this is my husband when I refuse to watch football the entire season. I'm talking no Super Bowl. Because you get married once how often does the draft happen? Every frickin' year. Every year."

"She found out and told me a few months ago and I was like well we already booked it, we're not changing it," said a bride more accepting of the situation.

WZTV / WSLS