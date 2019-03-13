Detroit high school senior accepted to more than 40 colleges

DETROIT, MI - Hard work pays off in the long run.

Detroit high school senior Michael Love is a good example of that.

Love is preparing to make a decision on where to go to college, and he's got plenty of options - lots of them.

Love is a senior at Cornerstone Health and Technology. He's not sure where he's headed next fall yet, but he's got a binder full of offers. His success though, comes after a some doubt, struggle and a lot of hard work.

"I got told a lot when I was younger I couldn't do this, I couldn't do that. So I just wanted to show people I'm better than what they think I am," said Love.

He applied to more than 50 schools for next year. Not only do most want him -- many are offering to foot the bill.

"It's over $300,000 in scholarship money I have as of right now," said Love.

Cornerstone was able to waive the acceptance fees for most of Loves' prospective schools.

But on top of National Honor Society, varsity basketball, and an after-school job, he had to make the time to send in all the applications.

"I thought he was crazy when he told me he was applying to so many schools," said Nicole Ewing, Loves' mom.

Then the letters starting coming in. One, after another, after another. From all over the country.

"The farthest is probably Arizona. University of Arizona," said Love.

"Every time I open up a letter I jumped up and down, we praised God and everything. I'm super proud of him," said Ewing.

Love, who wants to be an aerospace engineer - struggled academically at the beginning of high school.

"I just wanted to improve myself because I didn't know what I was going to do after high school," said Love.

Chances are now that won't include paying off student loans. One of his acceptance letters came with a full ride offer.

"Once he told me my mouth just dropped. I just started crying," said Ewing.

Cornerstones principal says he and the rest of the staff here are so proud of Love, who plans to make a final decision in the next week or so.

