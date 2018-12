'Tis the season for getting gift cards you'll never use. If you had any waiting under the tree for you, Sheetz wants to help.

You can convert gift cards from over 200 businesses to a Sheetz gift card, which you can use for gas or anything inside, including the made-to-order food.

The downside is, they don't give you the full value. The offers depend on what you're trying to exchange.

You can see if your gift card is eligible by clicking here.