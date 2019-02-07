Disbarred attorney wanted for violently killing his elderly mother

ATLANTA - Authorities are asking for help finding a man they say violently killed his mother earlier this month.

The U.S. Marshals Service-led Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force is currently searching for Richard Merritt.

Merritt is wanted in connection with the murder of his mother in DeKalb County, Georgia, after marshals say he removed an ankle monitor and failed to appear and surrender himself to authorities for a previous conviction.

Merritt, a disbarred attorney, was scheduled to surrender Feb. 1 after being sentenced to 30 years in prison in Cobb County, where he had been convicted of stealing money from clients and elder abuse.

On Feb. 2, his elderly mother was found dead.

Her vehicle was missing and Merritt’s vehicle was recovered at the scene, according to U.S. Marshals.

Merritt may be driving a 2009 silver Lexus RX350 with Georgia tag CBV 6004.

He may have shaved his head or otherwise changed his appearance and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Merritt is advised to contact law enforcement immediately.

Tip information may also be called in to the U.S. marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.

The U.S. Marshals Service does not currently possess any information that places Merritt in Virginia.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.