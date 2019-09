ROANOKE, Va. - Thanks to a little magic, parents will finally be able to have some help at bedtime.

For the second year in a row, kids can call the "Disney Bedtime Hotline" to hear up to six goodnight messages from their favorite characters.

Little ones can get a good night message from Mickey, Woody, Jasmine, Anna and Elsa, Yoda and Spider-Man.

The hotline opens Sept. 30. The number is 1-877-7-MICKEY.

