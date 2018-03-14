Disney World to charge for parking at resort hotels

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - A trip to Walt Disney World may now cost you more than ever, according to WPLG.

After recently announcing ticket price increases, Disney will now reportedly charge guests an overnight parking free at its hotels.

What has been free will now cost guests $13 per night to park at a value resort, $19 per night for moderate resorts and a whopping $24 per night for deluxe and deluxe villa resorts, according to WDW News Today.

The new hotel parking fees will reportedly go into effect for reservations made for March 21 and later.

Parking will remain complimentary for Disney's Fort Wilderness campsite.

