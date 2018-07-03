Dog who portrayed Bush's Beans' 'Duke' dies of cancer

One of the dogs who portrayed Bush's Baked Beans dog Duke has died.

The dog, whose real name is Sam, died Tuesday after battling an aggressive form of cancer, according to David Odom, a friend of Sam's owner.

Bush's Beans posted this message to Facebook on Tuesday afternoon:

We continue to be overwhelmed by fan interest and their love of Duke. The relationship between Jay and his beloved dog Duke is the embodiment of the BUSH’S brand, and has been a part of our family story for more than 20 years. During that time, we've worked closely with several dogs who portrayed Duke in our commercials, including Sam. While Sam has not worked with us in years, we are saddened by the news of his passing and are grateful to have had him depict Duke. Because Duke is iconic to BUSH’S and so adored by our fans, we will continue to use him in our ads.

