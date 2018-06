Credit: The Humane Society of the United States - Cruelty and Fighting Campaign / Facebook

ELKINS, W.Va. - Authorities seized dogs and cats from a suspected puppy mill in West Virginia, according to The Humane Society of the United States.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office and Animal Control served a warrant at a suspected puppy mill.

The Humane Society reports that charges have been filed

Some of the animals are now with Angels of Assisi in Roanoke.

