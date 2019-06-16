Dogs involved in high-speed RV chase are up for adoption

LOS ANGELES, COUNTY, CaLIF. - Two dogs that made a run for it during an RV chase in California last month are now up for adoption.

Scarlett and Onyx were in a stolen RV when the driver, a woman, led police on a high-speed chase from Santa Clarita to Tarzana. The driver crashed into a half-dozen other vehicles, light poles and trees and shredded the side of the motor home.

During the chase, one of the dogs jumped out through the smashed front windshield. The second dog stayed with the woman during the chase but had cut and bloodied paws.

"They are incredible," said Terri Fox, president of Foxy and the Hounds. "They are very bonded and we never separate bonded pairs ever, so they will stay together forever."

The dogs were taken to an animal shelter, where they recovered and are now ready for adoption.

"They are incredible. They are gentle giants. Cane corso, mastiffs, by nature are a great breed. They are big dogs so we are very careful about who we place them wit, and we would like an experienced owner," Fox said.

The dogs are up for adoption at Foxy and the Hounds rescue shelter in Southern California.