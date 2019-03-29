DoorDash driver sips boy's Cold Stone milkshake before delivering it, video shows

STOCKTON, Calif - Doorbell camera footage shows a DoorDash delivery driver in California appearing to take a sip of the milkshake he's about to deliver.

The Malhotra family told KTXL it didn't know what had happened until the next morning when family members checked the video.

"I looked at it and saw the driver who delivered the food was sipping out of my son's Cold Stone," said Rajesh Malhotra.

Malhotra enjoys having food delivered, but now he's going to think twice before placing his next order.

"I was, like, 'Woah, that's crazy.' How could someone jeopardize the project like that, especially food?" said Malhotra.

His son, 14-year-old Rishab Malhotra, enjoyed his cookies and cream milkshake from Cold Stone Creamery until the next day, when he learned he wasn't the only one who had tried his drink.

"My dad told me to check out the video from last night, and once I checked it out, I brushed my teeth five or six times. And then I felt very disgusted," said Rishab.

The Malhotras said they're glad no one got sick from the incident but the experience left them with a sour taste in their mouths.

Now, all they want is an apology from DoorDash and a promise this won't happen again to someone else.

"They just need proper training and we want an apology, for them to say, 'What we did was wrong,' and to make sure it doesn't happen to other people," said Malhotra.

The father said he reported the incident to the company the next day and provided a copy of the video.

That was more than two weeks ago and the family is still waiting to hear back from DoorDash.

KTXL / WSLS 2019