Drunk Florida man arrested after shoveling spaghetti into his mouth, yelling outside Olive Garden

NAPLES, Fla. - A drunk Florida man has been arrested after police said he was "shoveling spaghetti into his mouth," and yelling profanities at customers, according to the Miami Herald.

Authorities told the newspaper that officers with the Naples Police Department responded to a disturbance call at the restaurant around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, officers found the man sitting on a bench outside the restaurant shirtless. He was allegedly asking customers for money and yelling profane words at them while shoveling spaghetti into his mouth with his hands.

When officers asked the man what he was doing on the bench, authorities say his only response was "muttering profanity."

The man also reportedly went inside began yelling, 'I could beat your a--,' at an Olive Garden worker. The man proceeded to ask the worker if he had male or female sex organs. The worker was the one who placed the call to authorities.

The man, 32-year-old Ben Padgett, was arrested for disorderly intoxication, according to the Herald. But before officers placed him in cuffs, he was given a paper towel to wipe the spaghetti off his face.

While in the back of the patrol car, authorities told the Herald that he began to kick his legs and bang his head violently against the metal cage inside the car. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Padgett was also charged with resisting an officer without violence and released on a $2,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.