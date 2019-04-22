Easter eggs are good for you (if you don't overdo it)

If your kids dyed Easter eggs over the weekend, your fridge may be filled with hard-boiled eggs to snack on. But are they good for you?

Cleveland Clinic's Julia Zumpano says eggs can be a healthy addition to your diet, as long as you limit the number of yolks you eat in a week.

"Eggs are very convenient and a great source of proteins," said Zumpano, registered dietitian. "We certainly recommend you can safely eat eggs regularly, but we max it out at about six egg yolks a week -- that's an average of less than an egg a day."

In addition to being a good source of protein, Zumpano says eggs contain lecithin, a fat that's essential to our body's cells.

But what about cholesterol?

A recent study looked at how cholesterol in egg yolks may contribute to heart disease risk. Researchers found an association between an increased risk of heart disease and death for every additional 300 mg of cholesterol a person ate each day.

Zumpano says people who have high cholesterol or have a family history of it may need to be more conservative when eating eggs, sticking to a range of two to four egg yolks per week.

She points out that egg whites don't contain cholesterol, so people can eat as many of those as they wish without worrying.

How many eggs you eat is really based on what the rest of your dietary intake of saturated fat and cholesterol looks like, says Zampano.

What also makes a difference is how they are prepared.

"I think a lot of people make their eggs in butter," she said. "So, they scramble them in butter, and put cheese on them, and don't realize how much more saturated fat and cholesterol they've just added to those eggs."

Poaching or hard-boiling eggs are the healthiest ways to enjoy them. If you're watching your cholesterol, you can try taking the yolks out of them.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.